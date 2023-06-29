A scheme to build 280 homes on fields at Old Hall Farm - just off busy Riversway at Lea - will be recommended for approval when they go before the city's planning committee next week.

Bloor Homes North West have put in an amended scheme which will extend Lea westwards. A planning statement submitted to the committee says it will create "a high quality new residential neighbourhood on the western edge of Preston."

The new neighbourhood would extend Lea westwards (Image: Bloor Homes).

It goes on: "It is intended that this new neighbourhood will become a positive asset to the city in terms of design, layout and open space. The development will create an open and inclusive neighbourhood with a mix of facilities for use by existing and new residents."

The company says it has amended its original plans to take account of feedback during the design and consultation process. "That has resulted in a high quality design outcome that responds to the constraints and opportunities presented by the site.

"The site forms a natural and logical extension to Lea with existing housing development directly adjoining the site to the east. The eastern boundary is bounded by the side/rear gardens of existing properties along North Syke, Hacklands, Lidget Avenues and Lady Hey Crescent. A suitable design response will be required to ensure that the amenity of existing residents living in these houses is maintained."

More than 80 of the properties will be affordable homes - a mix of two and three bed houses - according to the planning application. There will be 59 for affordable rent and 25 for shared ownership, with the remaining 196 for sale at market price. The 280 homes would include a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terrace properties, as well as maisonettes.

How part of the neighbourhood would look (Image: Bloor Homes).

The planning statement adds: " The proposed development of 280 new homes will provide significant benefits to Preston as a whole, providing much-needed housing in a suitable and sustainable location and in a timely fashion, supporting the council’s Local Plan.

"This will be a high quality development that respects the local character and successfully integrates existing landscape features into the new development.

"The design has been developed to take account of a post-pandemic world in which working from home, walking, cycling and inhabiting ones immediate neighbourhood becomes the ‘New Normal’.

"The development of the site would result in a sympathetic, sustainable and high quality gateway into Preston from Lytham St Anne’s and Blackpool."