New Leyland homes tick all the boxes for first time buyers

Example interiors from Redrow’s Ledbury house type.

ONE OF Redrow’s most sought after Lancashire developments has two properties available that are ideal for first time buyers, with added incentives available for key workers.

The homebuilder is offering a duo of Ledbury homes for sale at its popular Worden Gardens development in Leyland, both priced at just £220,000 and ideally suited to those looking to step onto the property ladder.

The two-bedroom Ledbury combines classic craftsmanship with modern living. Inside, homeowners will find a spacious kitchen and dining room stretching across the rear of the property – ideal for cooking, dining, and entertaining. A separate lounge provides a relaxing retreat, while a downstairs cloakroom adds everyday convenience. Upstairs, two double bedrooms each boast their own en-suite, offering a level of comfort and privacy usually found in much larger homes and making them perfect for smaller families, couples who regularly host guests or even friends sharing.

Located on Leyland Lane, Worden Gardens is surrounded by open countryside yet close to everything Leyland has to offer. Residents can enjoy easy access to Worden Park, which is perfect for dog walks, picnics and time spent outdoors.

Excellent transport links make commuting easy, with Preston just six minutes away by train and Liverpool and Manchester reachable in under an hour. Schools, supermarkets, health centres and local pubs are all within easy reach.

For eligible buyers, Redrow is also offering its Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme, providing a 5% deposit contribution to make home ownership even more achievable. Under the scheme, eligible key workers are offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price.

So, for example, on a Ledbury home costing £220,000, key workers would qualify for a contribution of £11,000.

The initiative is open to those working in the NHS, education, emergency services, local government, the armed forces, and other vital sectors.

Steve Jackson, Redrow’s regional sales director, said: “The Ledbury is a fantastic choice for first-time buyers and key workers looking for a high quality home at an accessible price. With two en-suite bedrooms and spacious living areas, it offers incredible value for money without compromising on style or comfort.

“Our Key Worker Scheme is our way of saying thank you for the dedication and service so many people provide to our communities every day. Combined with the great value of these Ledbury homes, it’s a superb opportunity to make the move to a new home in Leyland.”

To find out more about Worden Gardens, visit www.redrow.co.uk/wordengardens

or call 01257 581698.