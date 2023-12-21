New Homes in Warton near sell out

With the final countdown of new homes in Warton underway, time is of the essence for buyers and the good news is that Anwyl has introduced later opening hours. The homebuilder is nearing a sell-out at its Mill Green development, taking shape off Lytham Road. But limited availability doesn’t mean a lack of choice. There are still five house types for buyers to choose from, with three and four-bedroom designs available including those set out over two floors, along with townhouses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The flexibility of the layouts is matched by the flexible opening hours offered by Anwyl Homes.

Imogen Suffell, area sales manager for Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “Our homes are designed to meet the demands of modern living, with open plan family friendly layouts, energy efficient heating systems that should mean lower energy bills. Because we appreciate how busy life can be and that it can be tricky to manage schedules, we’ve adapted our opening hours at Mill Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Late night shopping used to be the reserve of high street stores over Christmas, but in response to demand we’re now open until 7pm on Thursdays. It means you don’t have to worry about rushing home from work or the school run to be able to visit the development. Instead, you can take your time and perhaps enjoy a glass of fizz with us while we help match you with a new home. Plus, by visiting at a different time of day you can get a real feel for what life here could be like.”

The ground floor of the Snowdon is almost entirely open plan. Photo: Anwyl Homes

Anwyl’s new homes in Warton are available from £224,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Bretton, with a three-bedroom Snowdon style property, priced from £237,995.

Designed to make the most of the footprint and the space available, the ground floor of the Snowdon is almost entirely open plan with combined kitchen, dining and living room, plus separate cloakroom.

Two bedrooms and the family bathroom are on the first floor, with the main bedroom, including dressing area and en-suite spanning the entire second floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Anwyl homes at Mill Green are less than three miles, or a six-minute drive, from Lytham’s famous windmill, offering the best of coast and country living. There are also two primary schools within a mile.

The main bedroom, with dressing area and en-suite spans the entire second floor of the Snowdon. Photo: Anwyl Homes

The cities of Preston, Manchester and Liverpool are easily accessible via road or rail, making it a great base for commuting.