New Homes in Warton near sell out
The flexibility of the layouts is matched by the flexible opening hours offered by Anwyl Homes.
Imogen Suffell, area sales manager for Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “Our homes are designed to meet the demands of modern living, with open plan family friendly layouts, energy efficient heating systems that should mean lower energy bills. Because we appreciate how busy life can be and that it can be tricky to manage schedules, we’ve adapted our opening hours at Mill Green.
“Late night shopping used to be the reserve of high street stores over Christmas, but in response to demand we’re now open until 7pm on Thursdays. It means you don’t have to worry about rushing home from work or the school run to be able to visit the development. Instead, you can take your time and perhaps enjoy a glass of fizz with us while we help match you with a new home. Plus, by visiting at a different time of day you can get a real feel for what life here could be like.”
Anwyl’s new homes in Warton are available from £224,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Bretton, with a three-bedroom Snowdon style property, priced from £237,995.
Designed to make the most of the footprint and the space available, the ground floor of the Snowdon is almost entirely open plan with combined kitchen, dining and living room, plus separate cloakroom.
Two bedrooms and the family bathroom are on the first floor, with the main bedroom, including dressing area and en-suite spanning the entire second floor.
The new Anwyl homes at Mill Green are less than three miles, or a six-minute drive, from Lytham’s famous windmill, offering the best of coast and country living. There are also two primary schools within a mile.
The cities of Preston, Manchester and Liverpool are easily accessible via road or rail, making it a great base for commuting.
The show homes at Mill Green are open from 10am to 7pm on Thursdays, from 10am to 5.30pm Friday to Sunday and from 12noon to 5.30pm on Mondays. For more information see www.anwyl.co.uk/millgreen.