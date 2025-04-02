New homes in Eccleston ready to move into

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than half of new homes at an exclusive development in Eccleston have been sold and the final property is almost complete.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anwyl Homes has made good progress at Parr Meadows on Parr Lane, where it’s building 22 large and luxurious properties. Many of the homes are now occupied and the finishing touches are being made to the remaining 10 properties.

Potential purchasers are being encouraged to act now to be in with a chance of securing their dream move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Parr Meadows offers a premium selection of four and five-bedroom detached homes befitting of the sought-after village of Eccleston. We’ve welcomed a mix of upsizers and downsizers and are working with other potential purchasers interested in moving here, including those who have property to sell before they can buy somewhere new.

Show homes at Anwyl’s Parr Meadows development in Eccleston, where homes are ready to move into

"What homeowners may not realise is that they may be able to use part exchange to speed the process up meaning they won’t face missing out because they’re being held back by their old home. Plus, as we have a small number of homes already built, they could be just weeks away from moving. We anticipate all of the properties at Parr Meadows will be finished this spring.”

There are five styles of homes available at Parr Meadows. While the properties benefit from a superb specification, some include upgrades worth more than £20,000 to offer an elevated standard of living.

A four-bedroom Cheltenham, set out over three floors, is ready to move into from £479,995 and features upgrades valued at £24,500. These include flooring throughout, a shaker style kitchen and quartz worktops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lounge is at the front, with combined kitchen and dining room featuring French doors opening out to the rear garden.

Three bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus the family bathroom are on the first floor. The principal bedroom and en-suite span the entire top floor.

For those looking to make a quick move to a larger property, the five-bedroom Bowdon is available from £679,995 and includes £28,500 worth of upgrades. Flooring has been laid throughout, plus this home features a shaker style kitchen and quartz worktops.

The inviting living room is at the front, providing plenty of space for relaxation. The combined kitchen, dining and family room is destined to be the heart of this home. French doors and two sets of windows offer lots of natural light to emphasise the sense of space in this room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, two of the bedrooms boast an en-suite, with the main bedroom also benefitting from a dressing room. The family bathroom serves the other three bedrooms.

As an alternative to part exchange, Anwyl is offering a deposit contribution on selected homes at Parr Meadows.

Properties at the development are among the most efficient available. Thanks to increased insulation and PV solar panels, plus electric vehicle charging points they’re predicted to score the top Energy Performance Certificate rating of ‘A’

Located on the edge of the village and close to the countryside, residents of Parr Meadows can choose their pace of life. There’s everything they need including a supermarket, bakers, coffee shops, country pubs and restaurants, library, post office, clothing boutiques and gift shops, all nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easy access to junctions 27 and 28 of the M6 and excellent nearby train links, makes the homes a great base for commuters working in Preston, Liverpool or Manchester.

Show homes at Parr Meadows are open daily. For more information, including the latest availability and pricing, see the website.