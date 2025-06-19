New homes go on sale in Blackburn

Sales have launched at a new housing estate in the southern fringes of Blackburn.

Homebuyers are being welcomed to Charles Church’s new Bluebell Chase development located just off Jack Walker Way.

The development is providing 32 new high-quality homes with 4 or 5-bedroom properties available.

A new sales suite is now open at the site, welcoming prospective customers Thursday to Monday each week between 10am – 5pm.

All homes come equipped with electric vehicle charging points and solar panels, helping reduce energy bills for homeowners.

Located a short drive from the market town of Darwen with its popular weekly market and local shops, the development boasts a variety of local amenities, schools and leisure opportunities on its doorstep.

Well-connected motorway and train links also allow for a quick commute to both Manchester and Liverpool.

Ani Abbott, Sales Director at Persimmon Lancashire, commented: “We are delighted to have launched sales at our new Bluebell Chase development.

“The new homes are in a fantastic location with stunning views overlooking Blackburn and Darwen Tower and come complete with luxurious finishes such as Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware, quartz kitchen worktops, and Hansgrohe brassware.

“I am sure the development will be popular with local homebuyers and I encourage anyone looking to make a move to get in touch with our team.”

More information about the site can be found on the Charles Church website.