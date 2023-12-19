New homes for the new year in The Ribble Valley

An intimate collection of three, four and five-bedroom homes will soon be on sale in Billington in the Ribble Valley.

Redrow’s Calder Grange development will boast 26 detached homes for private sale plus eight apartments and two bungalows for over 55s.

Launching in March, Calder Grange will be home to a selection of three, four and five-bedroom properties, ranging in size from 1,081 sq ft to 1,855 sq ft.

Located off Dale View, the development is nestled next to an existing residential area and will enjoy a semi-rural feel within four acres of land. Footpaths and a landscaped area around a new balancing pond will provide habitats for native wildlife and enhance the environment for new residents.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow (Lancashire), said: “The Ribble Valley is a fabulous place to live, with beautiful landscapes as well as good transport links and excellent amenities. Our range of detached homes at Calder Grange is set to meet a strong demand locally for spacious properties with family friendly layouts and a high specification.

“This new development also provides a great opportunity for those who may have missed out at our Oak Leigh Gardens development in Clitheroe, which is now sold out.”

Properties include one of Redrow’s most popular styles, the three-bedroom detached Warwick. The property boasts a kitchen/dining area that extends the entire width of the property at the rear, along with a handy cloakroom and separate lounge.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, the main with ensuite, and a luxurious family bathroom. Prices currently starting from £389,995.

One of the largest homes on the development is the five-bedroom Hampstead. Downstairs there is a formal lounge, cloakroom, utility room and integral garage as well as a kitchen, dining and family area that spans the back of the home, with two sets of doors onto the garden.

Upstairs, each of the bedrooms is a double and two come with ensuite bathrooms. The three remaining bedrooms are served by a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £649,995.

An Oxford Lifestyle show home will open to the public in summer 2024.

As part of the planning agreement, Redrow will contribute almost £70,000 towards local education and almost £20,000 for recreation facilities in the village, alongside the affordable homes provision onsite.

The homes at Calder Grange will be among the first Redrow homes in Lancashire to feature the developer’s new Eco Electric specification, which uses air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, in place of a traditional gas boiler. This technology, which significantly reduces homeowners’ energy usage, will feature in all Redrow’s new homes as standard and will be complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floors of its detached designs.