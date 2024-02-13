New 'Eco Electric' homes launched in Leyland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of Redrow’s final phase, the gas-free ‘Eco Electric’ homes all feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.

The Eco Electric properties also offer high levels of insulation, energy efficient windows and doors and a host of options and extras, including energy efficient appliances and smart home technology, all of which can make homes more sustainable.

Among the first properties to go on sale is the detached Overton. The ground floor boasts an open plan kitchen/dining area with a separate utility, cloakroom and lounge. There is also an integrated garage.

Redrow homes at Worden Gardens, Leyland.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, an ensuite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £384,000.

Six other properties will follow, including the Cambridge, Canterbury, Henley, Ledsham, Marlow and Warwick.

Worden Gardens will eventually feature more than 200 homes from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Set amid open countryside, the new community, located on Leyland Lane, has access to open spaces around Shaw Brook, as well as cycling and pedestrian access.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire said: “Worden Gardens has been a very popular choice amongst homebuyers in Leyland and we know this new phase will be just as popular.

“Not only do our designs feature traditional Arts and Crafts inspired architecture and a high interior specification, but their energy efficiency ratings will also be among the best on the new build market.

“Research by the HBF suggests that houses build to the latest building regulations, Part L, can save home buyers 74% on their energy bills compared to the average second-hand home, which equates to around £216 per month.”

Residents can enjoy the best of both worlds with easy access to nearby towns and cities, including Leyland, Preston and event Manchester, plus popular Worden Park right on the doorstep.