Two companies score particularly poorly

Many people prefer new-builds over older homes

But not all new-builds are equal, with the quality of construction and the customer service varying hugely

We’ve looked at the UK’s biggest home builders to see how they compare when it comes to customer reviews

We've looked at customer reviews for the UK's biggest house builders to see how they compare | Photo by Sky Eye Imagery: https://www.pexels.com/photo/town-on-plains-19517561/

New-build homes can have many advantages over an older house.

They are generally more energy efficient, you can have the interior designed to your specification, and they are usually covered by a guarantee, giving you peace of mind that you won’t be shelling out on expensive maintenance work in the near future.

But people’s experiences of buying new-build houses varies hugely.

While many customers find the process much smoother than moving into an older home, some are exasperated by the number of ‘snags’ which require fixing, and by the time taken to respond to complaints once they are in the property.

We’ve looked at the 11 biggest home builders in the UK, according to Insight Data’s 2025 figures for the number of homes completed, to see how their average ratings compare on Trustpilot.

Between them, they have received tens of thousands of reviews. But the verdict from customers varies significantly, with some complaining of a ‘nightmare’ and others praising the ‘exceptional’ service.

The average scores range from an impressive 4.7/5 to just 1.4/5.

Below are the 11 biggest builders and their average Trustpilot rating, from highest to lowest.

We’ve included some of the praise and complaints from customers, along with the response from the building companies.

Bloor Homes - 4.7/5

Bloor Homes has an average Trustpilot score of 4.7/5, based on 5,244 reviews.

One happy customer praised the ‘exceptional service and support’ they had received, and commended the firm for ‘addressing any issues promptly and efficiently’. Another person hailed the ‘brilliant house and exceptional sales support’.

But a third person complained that their experience had been ‘nothing short of a nightmare’, having experienced numerous issues, including ‘wobbly’ stairs and draughts from the windows. Bloor Homes replied to say it would be ‘reviewing’ their case.

Miller Homes - 4.7/5

Miller Homes has an average Trustpilot score of 4.7/5, based on 5,164 reviews.

Buyers praised the customer service and the speed with which any snags were rectified.

One customer, leaving a five-star review, said the standard of their new-build home was ‘really high’, with only seven minor snags which were all getting completed, and the customer service had been ‘exceptional’.

A second person said their experience buying a new home had been ‘nothing short of amazing’.

But another customer, awarding the firm one star, said their bath had started leaking four times in the last six months and each time the problem was only ‘patched up’.

Cala Homes - 4.7/5

Cala Homes has an average Trustpilot score of 4.7/5, based on 3,566 reviews.

One satisfied customer wrote: “This company is friendly and appreciates their customers, prioritising excellent customer service and satisfaction.”

Another described how when they informed the customer service team of an issue with the doors in their new home, a joiner was sent out that afternoon and the issue was resolved on the same day. “Very impressed with the speed and quality of the support,” they added.

But one disappointed customer said the development where they lived had been ‘plagued with many issues’, most of which they claimed ‘seem to be down to poor workmanship’. Calor Homes replied to say that someone from customer services would be in touch.

Persimmon Homes - 4.6/5

Persimmon Homes has an average Trustpilot score of 4.6/5, based on 10,021 reviews.

Many customers praised staff for dealing quickly and effectively with any issues they had experienced with their homes.

One five-star review commended the ‘great staff’ and said the ‘finishes were to a very high standard’.

But a one-star review criticised the ‘awful customer service’ and said that after four years in their new home there were still bricks, rubble and other building materials over their ‘green area’. Persimmon Homes responded to say that works to the roads and public open space areas were due to be completed by the end of July, and that planting would take place.

Barratt Redrow - 4.5/5

Barratt Redrow is a relatively new house building company, having only been formed in 2024 following a merger.

Barratt Homes has an average Trustpilot score of 4.4/5, based on 8,591 reviews. Among the recent five-star ratings, one person said ‘the quality is brilliant and the after care is even better’. However, one customer, who gave Barratt one star, described their moving day as ‘a disaster’, saying the windows were covered with dust and cement around the house was ‘unfinished’.

Redrow has an average Trustpilot score of 4.6/5, based on 9,221 reviews. One customer said they had enjoyed an ‘outstanding experience from start to finish’ and there were many five-star reviews, though a disappointed buyer who had an issue with the boiler system criticised the level of aftercare.

We’ve combined the average ratings for Barratt Homes and Redrow to give an overall average score of 4.5/5.

Taylor Wimpey - 4.1/5

Taylor Wimpey has an average Trustpilot score of 4.1/5, based on 10,671 reviews. Many customers praised the ‘friendly’ and ‘knowledgeable’ staff but some people complained about poor communication and unresolved issues.

Bellway - 4.0/5

Bellway has an average Trustpilot score of 4.0/5, based on 6,164 reviews.

One satisfied customer said they had enjoyed a ‘fantastic experience’ with their new-build property and ‘couldn’t be happier’ with the support they had received. They added: “Whenever we’ve raised any urgent issues, the response has been impressively quick and efficient nothing has ever felt like too much trouble.”

However, another customer complained of ‘many snags’ with their home, a number of which they said Bellway had ‘refused to address’. Bellway replied to request further details so it could ‘investigate this matter further’.

Crest Nicholson - 4.0/5

Crest Nicholson has an average Trsutpilot score of 4.0/5, based on 1,597 reviews.

One five-star review stated: “We couldn’t be happier with our new home and highly recommend them to anyone looking to buy their dream home!”

Another customer, awarding the firm three stars, told how they had experienced a ‘number of issues with build quality and finishings’ at their new home. But they said the customer service manager helping to resolve the issues had been ‘nothing short of brilliant’.

Berkeley Group - 3.9/5

Berkeley Group has an average Trustpilot score of 3.9/5, based on 530 reviews.

One person, leaving a five-star review, wrote: “Overall, it was a great experience throughout. Although there were some defects, they were small issues and not really a problem.”

Another customer, awarding the firm just one star, said the heating system at their new home was not working and, one month after they first reported it, ‘no solution has been provided’.

Countryside Homes - 1.9/5

Countryside Homes has an average Trustpilot score of 1.9/5, based on

One customer, leaving a one-star review, complained about ‘poor site management, poor defect management, slow response (times) and poor accountability to resolve site issues and house defects’. Countryside Homes replied that it had passed the customer’s details to its regional team who would ‘be in touch to help resolve the defects you've reported’.

Among the five-star reviews, one person wrote: “Love my house on Rivers Edge in Warrington. Never had many issues and if I did, the site and customer service team have sorted it right away.”

Vistry Group - 1.4/5

Vistry Group has an average Trustpilot score of just 1.4/5, based on 220 reviews.

One disappointed customer said they were still waiting for their estate to be completed after almost 10 years, with roads, pavements and communal spaces left uncompleted. Vistry Group replied that it was ‘actively working to address the outstanding issues’.

There have been a number of five-star reviews, with one person writing: “Despite the outcome of other people’s properties, my experience with this company has been nothing but outstanding. My property was to the standards that I expect for my first home, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the efforts put into details around my house.”

Would you prefer to buy a new-build home or an older property? Let us know in the comments section.

