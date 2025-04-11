Moving made easy at Easter: Homebuilder opens doors to buyers in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to an exclusive open house event at its Lancashire developments this Easter, with expert advice and a fantastic offer available for all who attend.

Taking place over the Easter weekend (Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April) from 11am to 4pm, the event will be held at Calder Rise in Cottam, Centurion Village in Leyland, and Inglewhite Meadow in Longridge.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour available homes and meet the David Wilson Homes sales team to learn about moving schemes and offers. Keen home buyers attending the event weekend can secure a 5% deposit boost from the developer, alongside complementary upgraded flooring throughout when reserving a brand-new home.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are thrilled to invite house hunters to our Lancashire communities to explore the established developments and receive expert advice from our Sales Advisers.

“Whether you're just starting out, growing your family, or searching for more space, this event is all about making your move easier. With expert guidance and exclusive offers available, our team is here to help you find a place that feels like home.”

Having a larger deposit will help keep the cost of monthly mortgage payments lower, which can be a huge help due to the current average UK mortgage rate of 5.07% for a two-year fixed rate, and 5.09% for a five-year fixed rate, according to Uswitch. Complementary flooring will also help new home buyers save money when preparing to move in, with the savings being freed up for other expenses.

For more information about the events and the homes available, call the sales team on 033 3355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.