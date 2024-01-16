Move your car to sell your house quickly, according to experts

Selling a home is an art, and every detail, no matter how seemingly minor, can play a role in shaping a potential buyer's perception.

According to insights from The Property Buying Company experts, it's not just about the granite countertops and spacious living rooms; it's about the entire lifestyle package your home presents.

Surprisingly, the car sitting in your driveway might be silently conveying signals that impact your home's perceived value.

Tom Condon, a Home Expert at The Property Buying Company, emphasises the importance of aligning the image of your home with a specific lifestyle to attract the right buyer.

He notes, "To sell your home quickly, it’s crucial to consider the overall lifestyle your home represents. This includes the type of car parked in your driveway. If you own a classic or luxury home, it's time to remove the banger from the driveway.”

“First impressions matter, and a mismatch between the property and the parked vehicle can subconsciously deter potential buyers."

Condon suggests that homeowners with a vehicle befitting their home should go the extra mile, stating, "Clean it up and ensure it's bump and scratch-free to add to the overall aesthetic appeal. A well-maintained car can subtly contribute to the allure of your property."

In a surprising twist, Condon recommends leveraging the appeal of a friend's attractive car, saying, "If your friend owns a good-looking car, have them park outside your house, giving you the secret sauce to selling your home quicker."