Move up the housing ladder in Whalley

House hunters are invited to the event from 10am-5pm at the development on Mitton Road in Whalley to speak to experts about using part exchange or easy move to secure their dream home.

The moving schemes help those who have a house to sell. Part exchange guarantees a chain-free process as Prospect Homes buys the existing property so customers can move forward with purchasing their Prospect home.

Easy move is a scheme where Prospect Homes help customers find a buyer. Prospect Homes instruct a trusted estate agent partner to value the home and once a sale price is agreed, the estate agent then markets and sells the home. Prospect Homes also cover the estate agent fees (up to a value of £3000) once a buyer is found.

Sam Palin, head of sales at Prospect Homes said: “Moving to a larger home or a more suitable home can sometimes seem stressful if you’ve got a home to sell. Our schemes are designed to help this type of customer and we’re hosting an event at Mitton Grange because we’ve had a lot of customers and prospective buyers who are second or third steppers.”

Local estate agents Athertons will be at the event and will be able to explain to visitors the steps involved with Easy Move plus an independent financial advisor from Wise One will also be in attendance to answer any mortgage questions.

Sam continues: “At Mitton Grange we’ve got a number of four-bedroom homes currently available. They are the perfect options for those who might have a growing family and need more space.”

The Pattersley starts from £570,000 and has been designed for busy family life. Downstairs there is a good-sized lounge and cloakroom as well as a open plan kitchen, family and dining room. There is also a study and utility room. The home also comes with a double integral garage.

Upstairs all four bedrooms are doubles. The main bedroom has its own dressing area and ensuite.

The event will take place in the sales office at Mitton Grange from 10am-5pm. The two show homes, a Pattersley and a Whalley will also be open to explore during the event.