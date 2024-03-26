Move in for summer - with added extras worth thousands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located on the second phase of the award-winning Tabley Green development on Lightwood Lane, the ‘Readymade’ home is energy efficient, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s designers and a host of extras included, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

The Orchards is home to some of Redrow’s larger styles at Tabley Green, which is located less than four miles from Preston and close to open fields and farmland, creating a semi-rural feel.

The four bedroom Balmoral boasts an open plan kitchen/ dining area with a separate utility and cloakroom. The ground floor is also home to a separate family room and a separate lounge. Upstairs both the main and second bedroom feature an en-suite, while the family bathroom serves the two remaining double bedrooms.

A representative image of The Balmoral

The Readymade Balmoral, currently priced at £495,000 includes an upgraded kitchen and worktops, integrated dishwasher, multi-room downlights, wardrobes and bedside chests to bedroom one, wardrobes to bedroom two, flooring throughout, wall tiling to wet rooms, turf to rear garden and an outside tap.

“Having a readymade property is a rarity on our developments, coupled with the extras that are included with this property I’m sure it will prove to be popular among homebuyers,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.

The Orchards has the benefit of being close to the bustling city centre of Preston, with all the restaurants, bars and shopping amenities it offers, while closer to home a Sainsbury’s supermarket, Post Office and more, provide all the essentials.

Preston is accessible from a number of major motorway networks and has rail links to places like Manchester, Liverpool, London, Edinburgh, and The Lake District, so it’s easy to connect with the wider area.

And, for homeowners wanting to enjoy the great outdoors, Brockholes Nature reserve is just over 10 minutes away.