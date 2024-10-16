Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A RANGE of luxury homes in Burscough will be ready for new owners this Christmas.

The four-bedroom ‘Readymade’ detached properties are available to reserve at Redrow’s The Grange at Yew Tree Park located on Chancel Way.

‘Readymade’ homes are energy efficient and brand new, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers and a host of extras included, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

The Grange has proven to be a popular location, offering residents the best of both worlds with countryside walks on the doorstep and the centre of the village of Burscough located 10 minutes away.

The Stratford

All from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection, the properties are also from Redrow’s ‘Eco Now’ range, which uses a ‘Fabric-First’ approach to retaining heat in the home, with an A+ rated energy efficient gas boiler.

The homes ready for Christmas include the Stratford, Welwyn, Oxford and Cambridge.

The Stratford features an open plan kitchen/dining area, a separate specious lounge and a cloakroom downstairs. The first floor has four bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £340,000.

The Oxford boasts an open plan kitchen / diner, a cloakroom and utility, plus a separate lounge. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, the main with en-suite and a family bathroom. Prices current start from £388,000.

A representative image of The Stratford lounge

“Christmas is a perfect time to move into a new home and we’ve got the perfect properties on offer here at The Grange,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.

“We know that some people want to make a fast move, so these properties are ideal, hassle free and chain-free all with the finishing touches already in place.”

For further information contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-yew-tree-park-burscough