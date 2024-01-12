Mortgage rate changes mean now is the time to buy new in Lancashire
As families and young professionals discover their home layout hasn’t met their needs during the festive season and the cost of heating the property has increased, many will be drawn to the extra space and reduced bills a new build home offers.
A further boost comes from Kingswood Homes’ Shape Your Home, which gives buyers the chance to design their layout, which could save customers thousands compared to renovating an older home.
Lesley Myers, sales director at Kingswood Homes said: “It’s exactly at this time of year that buyers learn their current home doesn’t meet their needs.
“It may be they have discovered they don’t want to share with parents and need their own home, they don’t want to share a bathroom and need an ensuite, or even they don’t want to share their living space with work and need a dedicated office.
“With Shape Your Home, customers move into a home that is ready for them compared to buying an older property and then having to complete work while living in the home or delaying the move until work is done.”
On top of this, buying new cuts the cost of utility bills and thanks to mortgage lenders slashing their rates, it’s cheaper now to take out a new mortgage.
“Rates are the lowest they have been for a good few months so now is a great time for potential home movers to explore the option of buying a new build home,” added Lesley.
Kingswood Homes is currently building homes at Green Hills in Blackburn and Spinners Brook in Hoddlesden.
Spinners Brook has three show homes that are open Thursday to Monday including a VR house.
Green Hills has show homes from its Farmstead Collection (open Thursday to Monday) and Homestead Collection (open seven days a week).
