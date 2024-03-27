More 'home' for your money at The Grange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, The Stratford is located on the newest phase of The Grange at Yew Tree Park development on Chancel Way. The detached design is perfect for professional couples and growing families, thanks to its four-bedroom layout and lower than average price tag.

Priced from £350,000, The Stratford features an open plan kitchen/dining area, a separate specious lounge and a cloakroom downstairs – offering plenty of space to spread out or spend time together. The second floor boasts four bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom, and a family bathroom.

And what's more a number of these properties will be ready to move into for the summer and a number of plots also include a range of upgrades.

And what’s more a number of these properties will be ready to move into for the summer and a number of plots also include a range of upgrades.

The Stratford

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “There is a big price difference between The Stratford and the average four-bedroom property on the market in Burscough, which has jumped 14% in the last year.

“The Stratford is the perfect home for those who need additional rooms that offer flexible living space. For example, we’ve had couples both working from home who have used bedrooms three and four as an office each. They are perfect alternative spaces for when the kitchen countertop just won’t do but also make great guest rooms, children’s bedrooms or nurseries.”

The Grange at Yew Tree Park is within easy reach of Preston, Liverpool, Southport and Manchester by train, and lies south of the main A59 Liverpool to Preston Road giving superb commuter access.

Locally there are a wide range of leisure and shopping facilities.