On the market for £2m with Arnold & Phillips, this home blends contemporary design with Art Deco elements, offering a range of high-end amenities. The property features four beautiful bedrooms, including master and guest suites with bespoke dressing rooms, and six luxurious bathrooms outfitted with premium fixtures.

Designed for modern living, the home boasts a state-of-the-art heating, lighting, and security system, including underfloor heating, Mitsubishi air-source heat pumps, and an integrated SONOS audio system. The heart of the home is the expansive open-plan family area with a breathtaking Cesar Italian kitchen, complete with top-tier appliances. A dedicated gym, cinema room, home office, and steam room add to the extensive range of facilities.

Externally, the property offers a large private plot with landscaped gardens, a summerhouse, a gazebo, and a fully integrated outdoor entertainment area. Gated access ensures privacy and seclusion, making it an ideal sanctuary.

Located in the desirable Thornhill cul-de-sac, this home offers peace, privacy, and easy access to nearby coastal areas, golf courses, and schools, providing an exceptional lifestyle combining luxury, comfort, and convenience.

Estate agent David Arnold said: “As a local estate agent who has had the pleasure of selling many exceptional homes in the area, I am absolutely delighted to present this extraordinary property—a masterpiece that not only complements the already impressive street scene of Granville Park but also stands apart as a beacon of contemporary architecture.

“The moment you step inside, you are greeted by airy interiors that are beautifully illuminated through expansive glass walls, seamlessly blending the indoor and outdoor environments. This innovative design invites the leafy backdrop of nature directly into your living space, creating a tranquil and uplifting atmosphere that I simply adore.

“I have been particularly impressed by the advanced technology integrated throughout the home, which elevates the living experience to unprecedented heights. From smart heating and lighting to top-of-the-line security and entertainment systems, every detail has been meticulously curated to ensure a lifestyle of convenience and sophistication.

“In essence, this residence is more than just a home; it is a gateway to an extraordinary life. For anyone seeking a harmonious blend of luxury, comfort, and community, I wholeheartedly believe this property is the perfect place to call home. It is a stunning addition to the Granville Park area, enhancing the charm of the street while making a bold statement of individuality.

“As an agent committed to upholding value in the market, homes like this one significantly simplify my role. They embody the pinnacle of luxury living, presenting discerning buyers with an unparalleled opportunity to embrace a lifestyle that is truly one-of-a-kind. It is with great pride that I share this exceptional property with those in search of their dream property, a place that promises not only a home but an extraordinary way of life.”

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...