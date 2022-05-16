Credit: Hackney & Leigh

Mind-blowing seven-bed Lancashire mansion with home gym, games room, bar, cinema, and swimming pool on the market for £2.75m

Tufton Warren is one of the finest homes on the market right now.

By Jack Marshall
Monday, 16th May 2022, 6:22 pm

On the market for offers in excess of £2.75m with Hackney & Leigh, this breathtaking seven-bed mansion dates back to 1891 and features electric gates, a long private driveway, spacious reception rooms, a dining room with ceiling cornicing and an open fireplace, a garden room overlooking the garden, a drawing room with fireplace and bay window, a huge kitchen, stunning bedrooms, a gym, a cinema room, a four-car garage, and beautiful gardens with a swimming pool. Take a look around...

