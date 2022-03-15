Mind-blowing four-bed Lytham mansion with indoor swimming pool, putting green, and immaculate interior yours for £2.9m

On the market for offers in excess of £2.9m with Lytham Estate Agents, this mind-blowing four-bed Lytham home boasts an indoor swimming pool and leisure complex with steam room, a home office and study, a lounge and snug, a breakfast kitchen, a garden room, a master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a putting green in the garden, and a four-car garage. Take a look around...
1. WLEPnews-15-03-22-Regent Avenue 2 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
Photo: Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
2. WLEPnews-15-03-22-Regent Avenue 3 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
Photo: Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
3. WLEPnews-15-03-22-Regent Avenue 4 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
Photo: Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
4. WLEPnews-15-03-22-Regent Avenue 5 Property PAP-NW.jpeg
Credit: Lytham Estate Agents
Photo: Credit: Lytham Estate Agents