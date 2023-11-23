Milestone reached at Blackburn development

A quarter of homes have sold at Kingswood’s new collection in Blackburn.

The Homestead Collection at Green Hills is a new avenue for the house builder, and it has been met with plenty of interest; so much so that over 25% have now sold.

The homes have traditional exteriors with classical finishes and take inspiration from the Georgian period in which Blackburn really boomed as a leading textile production hub.

Lesley Myers, sales director at Kingswood Homes said: “Feedback on the Homestead collection has been very positive. We had some customers buy their homes before our show homes opened so they relied on our virtual tour, CGIs and our word that these homes would be as stunning as they are.”

Kingswood customer Ellen Murtagh was the first buyer to move into her Homestead home and she said: “Kingswood’s 360-degree virtual tour, available on the website, really helped us to understand the development layout and the floor plans and room sizes. They were actually so accurate in showing us what our future home would look like.”

Kingswood’s innovative Shape Your Home concept has also had good take up on this collection.

Lesley added: “Shape Your Home offers a number of possible configurations for each house type. Out of the homes that have sold from our Homestead collection, Shape Your Home has been used on 50% of them meaning these customers have been able to customise their home and choose a layout that works best for them.”

Kingswood Homes has recently been rated first out of all UK housebuilders in a customer satisfaction survey*. Kingswood was awarded the maximum five-star rating in the survey done by the Home Builders Federation – 98.6% of Kingswood customers would recommend the housebuilder.

