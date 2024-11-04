On the market for £1.5m with Lytham Estate Agents, this spectacular property just gets better and better.

Located in the charming and semi-rural village of Wrea Green, this wonderful family home overlooks the charming local green, thus earning it its name ‘The Greenside’. Situated a stone’s throw away from Kirkham Grammar School, this property benefits from good transport links to both Preston and Blackpool.

A gorgeous modern home, this property offers expansive living areas across three floors as well as a trio of balconies and a majestic south-facing garden, with standout features including a grand entrance hallways, a lounge with brick fireplace, an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a utility room, and a home gym.

Downstairs, large and bright bi-fold doors connect the living areas to the garden while upstairs you’ll find four double bedrooms, each with its own en suite as well as a study, and a further top floor bedroom, hobby room, and additional bathroom.

Outside, there is a large gated driveway leading up to a double garage, and a well-maintained garden with patio area ideal for outdoor dining. This home is simply magnificent from start to finish, so why not take a look around...

