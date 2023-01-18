Majestic Lancashire countryside mansion with garden lake and summerhouse on the market for eye-popping price
This is a home of rare beauty, set in two acres of landscaped gardens with an ornamental pond and a summerhouse.
By Jack Marshall
21 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 12:39pm
On the market for £1.35m with Miller Metcalfe, this sprawling five-bed Heath Charnock property not only features stunning gardens but four reception rooms, a home study, a dining room, an open-plan kitchen with centre island and utility room, a main bedroom with superb en suite, and spacious rooms throughout. Take a look around...
