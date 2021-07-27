Majestic 10-bed countryside mansion near the Lake District and with detached cottage on the market for £1.5m
Capernwray is one of Lancashire's most unbelievable properties.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 4:53 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 4:54 pm
On the market for £1.5m with Armitstead Barnett, this superb 10-bed home near Kirkby Lonsdale features a substantial main residence and detached cottage as well as a grand finish throughout, a dining hall, an open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious reception rooms, conservatory overlooking the rear garden, large bedrooms, a flagged patio, 4.7 acres of land, and mature gardens. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 5