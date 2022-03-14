Magnificent five-bed Fylde family home with flawless redesigned interior on the market for £899,950

On the market for £899,950 with Unique Estate Agency, this five-bed detached home in Lytham St. Annes features a gorgeous interior with slick finish, oak parquet flooring, a stunning dining kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, a double garage, a work studio, and magnificent garden. Take a look around...
