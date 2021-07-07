Magical seven-bed Peak District manor house with formal features and two self-contained annexes on the market for £1.995m

On the market for £1.995m with Savills, this stunning Buxton property has been recently refurbished and boasts an impressive full-height reception hall, three well-appointed reception rooms, a formal study, a library and former billiards room, a superb breakfast kitchen, a principle bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a self-contained one bedroom basement apartment, and an additional two-bed coach house and one-bed cottage. Take a look around...