Lytham mansion for £10m: Ultra-modern Los Angeles style self-sufficient sustainable mansion with indoor pool, champagne bar and 'no expense spared'

This spectacular four bedroom mansion on the Fylde Coast is the epitome of eco-friendly luxury living and is described as an 'architectural masterpiece'.

By Lucinda Herbert
4 minutes ago

No expense has been spared to make South Lodge one of the finest homes in the UK.

The LA-style mansion sits on a 1 acre plot and has over 12,000 sq ft of living accommodation – including nine bathrooms, a home office and a state of the art movie room.

The self sufficient home comes with a 25m indoor heated pool, gym, steam room, Valcucine kitchen, bubble walls, polished Venetian plaster, champagne bar, Iguzzini lighting and so much more.

**OPEN HOUSE - Sunday 22nd January (By Appointment Only)**

For more information please call Damion Merry on 07369-211-735

