Located in the South Ribble Village of Walton-le-Dale and lying on the south bank of the River Ribble opposite the City of Preston, Taps and Wine is on the market with BusinessesForSale.com and is a promising bar bursting with potential.

Consisting of a detached two storey building of stone construction under a pitched tiled roof, it has also seen much investment and refurbishment in the past five years.

Walton le Dale is notable for being the site of the 1648 battle between the armies of Oliver Cromwell and James Hamilton before the area became prominent in the cotton and paper mill industries. Within such a historic setting, the business is located just off the main A6 which links to the M6 motorway offering routes to Cumbria to the north and Birmingham to the south.

Freehold Price: £330,000 Furniture / Fixtures included

Leasehold: £45,000 Furniture / Fixtures included