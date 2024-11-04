Luxury solution to help homeowners sell up and move on in Lancashire

The luxurious level of living afforded in new homes in Eccleston could be enjoyed even before moving day with the offer of part exchange.

As a thoughtful homebuilder, Anwyl Homes has introduced the scheme to help speed up the selling and buying process for those considering moving to its Parr Meadows development.

For homeowners looking to climb the property ladder, it could save time and money.

Anwyl Homes Lancashire area sales manager Imogen Suffell explained: “It takes around 100 days for a home in the PR7* to achieve sold status, but that only reflects the time on the market. It doesn’t include the time homeowners will take to decide which agent to list their home with. Even once you’ve accepted an offer, it’s not always simple and straightforward. There’s the risk of being caught up in a complicated, slow moving chain, which could delay moving day or there could be issues with the conveyancing process and last minute haggles over the price.

“Part exchange is a much simpler solution that could reduce the selling time from around three months to a matter of weeks. Because we effectively become a guaranteed cash purchaser for the house you’ve outgrown, you’re then in a prime position to buy a new Anwyl home. There’s no lengthy chain to hold you back or estate agent fees to pay. You can continue living in your current home until the new one is ready and the legal process is complete, which could be in just four weeks.”

Parr Meadows offers a choice of four and five-bedroom detached homes. Current prices range from £474,995 to £684,995.

They all score the top energy performance certificate rating of A, making them among the most efficient available. Features include increased insulation and PV solar panels, plus electric vehicle charging points, all as part of Anwyl’s commitment to delivering sustainable homes.

Research** suggests homeowners could save more than £2,400* a year on their energy bills in a new house compared to an older property.”

The premium specification in each home includes a Symphony kitchen with a five-ring gas hob, cooker hood, double oven and integrated fridge freezer. Downlights come as standard to the kitchen, bathroom and en-suite. A choice of floor tiling or Karndean is standard to the bathroom and en-suite, along with half-height wall tiling in the bathroom.

Anwyl’s homes in Eccleston are located off Parr Lane, offering homeowners the chance to enjoy the village location and beautiful countryside, with a supermarket, bakers, coffee shops, country pubs and restaurants, library, post office, clothing boutiques and gift shops, all nearby.

Easy access to junctions 27 and 28 of the M6 and excellent nearby train links, makes the homes a great base for commuters working in Preston, Liverpool or Manchester.

The show homes at Parr Meadows are open Thursday to Monday. For more information see www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/parrmeadows-eccleston.

