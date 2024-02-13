News you can trust since 1886
Luxury 4 bed Broughton family home on exclusive brand new development with uber modern design for sale

As the estate agents put it, this home is 'ideal for anyone hankering for a sophisticated lifestyle and a place to call home.'

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Feb 2024

On the market for £550,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this brand new high-sec luxury family home is simply a sight to behold. Set on a select Broughton development of just 19 houses, this four-bed home features a modern open plan design, a stunning fitted kitchen, a welcoming family room, a luxury en suite off the main bedrooms, a detached double garage, and a gorgeous garden. Take a look around...

