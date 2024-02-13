On the market for £550,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this brand new high-sec luxury family home is simply a sight to behold. Set on a select Broughton development of just 19 houses, this four-bed home features a modern open plan design, a stunning fitted kitchen, a welcoming family room, a luxury en suite off the main bedrooms, a detached double garage, and a gorgeous garden. Take a look around...
