L&Q Unveils Exclusive Buyer Incentives on Final Homes at Saxon Fields

L&Q has announced a final opportunity to reserve a home at Saxon Fields in Chorley, Lancashire, with just four detached properties remaining at this sought-after development. To support prospective buyers, L&Q is offering a range of exclusive, tailored offers on the four final homes - including generous deposit contributions and premium interior furnishings, making it easier than ever to join this growing community.

Located on the northern edge of Chorley and adjacent to the village of Euxton, Saxon Fields has become a popular place to call home for families and professionals seeking a blend of countryside charm and convenience. With most homes now sold, just two three-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes remain.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, comments: “With the final few homes available, this really is a unique opportunity to move to Saxon Fields. We’re especially excited about the last remaining Richmond homes, which have been incredibly popular with families for their spacious layout. Adding incentives such as deposit contributions, flooring and blinds makes these homes even more attractive, and we’re delighted to help buyers make their move more affordable and stress-free.”

Among the last remaining homes are Plot 24 and Plot 36, both in The Richmond house type. The Richmond is a standout detached house type at Saxon Fields, with four generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, turfed rear and front gardens and driveway parking. Its open-plan living spaces and family-friendly layout have made it one of the development’s most sought-after homes. These last two remaining plots are available with flooring, blinds and a 5% deposit contribution.

Also available is Plot 19, The Fitzroy, a stylish three-bedroom detached home offering a bright open-plan kitchen/dining room, a parking space and three double bedrooms. L&Q is offering the home complete with flooring, blinds and a 5% deposit contribution included. In the same house type, Plot 3, a fully furnished show home, is also now available to buy. Across all four remaining plots, L&Q offers a discounted £99 Reservation Fee.

Located next to the village of Euxton, Saxon Fields benefits from easy access to everyday amenities. Local shops and supermarkets, including Tesco, Morrison's, Asda, Aldi, M&S Food Hall and Booths, are all close by, while Buckshaw Village - home to a great selection of cafés, restaurants and bars - is just over half a mile away.

For those who love the outdoors, the development is surrounded by the beautiful Lancashire countryside, creating plenty of options for weekend adventures. Just a short drive away, Astley Hall and Park offers historic charm with its museum, art gallery and landscaped gardens. The nearby Yarrow Valley Country Park is also ideal for family days out, featuring walking trails, play areas and a scenic lake-side café.

Commuters are well catered for too, with the M61 just five minutes away, offering links to Preston, Bolton and beyond. The nearby M6, M65 and M60 motorways also provide excellent connections across the North West.

Prices for the remaining three-bedroom homes start from £313,000.

To find out more about the final homes and available incentives, visit:

https://lqhomes.com/saxonfields