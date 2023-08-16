Lovell shows team spirit through support of Leyland campaign

The commitment by Lovell marks the fifth year spent on site at Shawbrook Manor in Leyland, as sales are down to the last few four- and five-bed plots.

The Lovell team provided £200 worth of vouchers for the Leyland Boot Room to purchase brand new sports footwear for its cause, as well as creating a new drop off point at the Shawbrook Manor marketing suite to enable the local community to continue making donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leyland Boot Room, set up by local dad-of-three Rob Flood, has been helping families affected by the cost of living crisis by ensuring youngsters don’t miss out on playing the sports they love due to outgrown or unsuitable shoes.

Rob Flood (left), founder and organiser of the Leyland Boot Room, and Jeff Singleton, Lovell Homes

Those wishing to donate or swap a pair of boots or trainers can visit one of the drop off points and get kitted out ready for the new season.

Lisa Hulme, sales manager for Lovell Homes in the North West, said: “Lovell strives to support local campaigns and fundraisers in our development areas. This scheme aligns with many of our own values such as helping to promote healthy and active lifestyles through sport, as well as encouraging sustainability in communities through reusing and recycling.

“With just a month left to go before we leave Shawbrook Manor site, we hope our donation and additional drop off location will allow more youngsters to spend time on the pitch and enjoying the outdoors this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Flood, founder and organiser of the Leyland Boot Room said: “Knowing how quickly children outgrow their shoes, I was inspired by similar schemes I had seen to help families out with a simple swap system using drop off points around the area. Football boots may only get worn once or twice a week so they are often kept in good condition, and it seems a waste to not pass them on to another child who can benefit.

“The response has been brilliant from the community so far, and this additional donation from Lovell is an amazing gesture and very gratefully received.”

The Leyland Boot Room accepts any type of sport shoes in good condition, including football and rugby boots, astro turf trainers and running spikes. The Lovell marketing suite at Shawbrook Manor will be open to donations until mid-September for those wishing to donate.

The final plots at Shawbrook Manor are now available to reserve, including one of the stunning four-bedroom Whiteford A properties, one of the contemporary four-bedroom Richmond A and one of the executive five-bedroom Ribbleworth homes – all perfect for growing families. Modern and stylish in design, these homes offer well-proportioned living priced between £319,950 and £429,950.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovell is currently also offering 5% of the purchase price worth up to £21,497 to spend however you want to make your move a reality.

To speak to a sales representative or book an appointment to visit, call 01772 34001. The marketing suite (postcode PR26 7JX) is open five days a week, Thurs-Mon, 10am to 5pm.