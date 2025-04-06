Golden Hill Fort is a striking hexagonal building, perched near the Isle of Wight’s north west coast, which was constructed in 1863 as part of the Palmerston defences designed to protect Britain from the threat of a seaborne attack.

The remarkable Grade I-listed landmark was thankfully never called upon to protect Britain from invasion but it was used during the First World War as an infantry training base and in the Second World War as a depot for British and Canadian troops.

It later became an industrial estate before being restored and converted into 18 luxury homes - one of which has just hit the market.

This three-bedroom house for sale in this exclusive gated development is set over two floors and boasts a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, a study, a family bathroom and a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

The interior blends charming historic features - like the lofty vaulted brick ceilings and large sash windows - with stylish modern touches.

But the biggest appeal lies outside, with access to the beautifully landscaped roof garden enjoying stunning panoramic views of the coast and surrounding countryside.

There’s also a pretty central courtyard with a fountain and ample parking, and the old fortress is set within woodland known Golden Hill Country Park, with lots of lovely walks on your doorstep.

Golden Hill Fort is nestled between the historic harbour town of Yarmouth, on the western edge of the Solent, and the bustling community of Freshwater village.

The nearest ferry is just minutes away in Yarmouth, with a 30-minute service to Lymington in the New Forest National Park, and there are also crossings from East Cowes to Southampton and from Fishbourne to Portsmouth.

The house is listed for sale by Spence Willard on Zoopla, with a guide price of £295,000.

1 . Roof garden The stunning roof garden at Golden Hill Fort, an old Victorian fortress on the Isle of Wight, where a three-bedroom house is for sale with a guide price of £295,000 | Zoopla/Spence Willard Photo: Zoopla/Spence Willard Photo Sales

2 . Beautiful surroundings The three-bedroom house at Golden Hill Fort, a striking old Victorian fortress on the Isle of Wight, is listed for sale with a guide price of £295,000 | Zoopla/Spence Willard Photo: Zoopla/Spence Willard Photo Sales

3 . Open-plan living The kitchen/dining/living room inside the three-bedroom house for sale at Golden Hill Fort, a striking old Victorian fortress on the Isle of Wight, which has a guide price of £295,000 | Zoopla/Spence Willard Photo: Zoopla/Spence Willard Photo Sales