Location (still) beats lower bills when choosing a new home

It may be an old adage, but it appears even in a cost of living crisis, location, location, location is still a top priority. A survey of more than 1000 UK adults on behalf of Elan Homes asked “what’s most important” when choosing where to live?”
By Rachael BruceContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST- 2 min read
Location was the most popular answer, chosen by 45% of respondents.

Despite the rising cost of living, in part because of energy prices, lowering household bills was the third most common answer, selected by 13% of those surveyed. In the poll, 11% selected energy efficiency; 8% chose ease of maintenance and just 7% said community was most important.

For 15%, nothing stood out as most important.

Location remains a priority when choosing where to live, according to a survey carried out on behalf. Photo: Elan Homes
Elan regional sales director Marie Morris said: “It’s perhaps no surprise that most people surveyed said location was the most important consideration when choosing where to live. When we’re assessing the potential of a site, we take into account who might want to live there and why and plan our developments accordingly. We also understand that there are often multiple factors at play when choosing a home. This is perhaps reflected in the survey results as 15% said “nothing” was most important to them when choosing where to live.”

For those who answered “other”, the suggestions put forward as the most important factor included adaptions for disabilities, happiness, safety, cost, the type of home and wood floors throughout.

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball added: “When it comes to choosing where to live, our new homes tick many of the priorities identified in the survey. They all achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of B, making them among the most efficient available. This should mean that those moving from an older property to a new build homes helps lower household bills. Plus, they’re easy to maintain and subject to location we have properties built to Life Time Homes standard, meaning they’re easily to adapt for people’s changing needs.”

Elan is building new homes in various locations including four Lancashire locations – Redwood Gardens, between Blackpool and Lytham, Tower Gardens, Lower Darwen, Wrea Green Meadows in Wrea Green and Whittingham Fold in Goosnargh.

For more information see http://www.elan-homes.co.uk.

