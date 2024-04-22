Local housebuilder scores 5 stars yet again
It’s the third year running Persimmon has received the rating which is based on the results of surveys completed by homebuyers after they have moved into their new home.
To achieve a 5-star rating, over 90% of respondents must be happy to recommend their housebuilder to friends and family.
Almost 6,500 Persimmon customers took part in the independent survey which aims to show prospective homebuyers the customer satisfaction levels of housebuilders across the UK.
Major housebuilders like Persimmon are also registered to the New Homes Quality Board, covered by the New Homes Ombudsman Service which provides a free and independent resolution service for customers who might encounter any issues during the buying and moving-in process.
Persimmon Lancashire Managing Director Anthony Mansfield welcoming the retention of Persimmon’s 5-star status said: “We’re proud the improvements we’ve made in build quality and customer service are being reflected in how customers feel about their new home and homebuying journey.
“Over the last three years we have seen both our customer satisfaction survey and Trustpilot scores improve but we’re determined to continue going above and beyond for customers buying their new home.”