Local duo take the lead at Egerton Manor Care Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martha Hamill and Joanne Morton have been appointed manager and deputy manager respectively at New Care’s Egerton Manor on Blackburn Road in Bolton.

Working together, the duo take responsibility for the safe and effective operation of the new state-of-the-art care facility, leading the 100-strong team and delivering exceptional person-centre care for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Implementing New Care’s vision, they will manage and oversee all aspects of the daily running of the home, ensuring all residents are comfortable, happy and well cared for and that Egerton Manor meets all governing legislation and guidance.

Martha Hamill (L) and Joanne Morton (R) have been appointed manager and deputy manager respectively at New Care’s Egerton Manor on Blackburn Road in Bolton.

Both are committed to creating a warm, welcoming and friendly environment where residents thrive through meaningful activities and engagement in a homely setting underpinned with the highest levels of daily care.

Having worked in healthcare for 23 years, Martha brings a wealth of experience to her new role. A registered Mental Health Nurse, she has managed a number of residential care settings and enjoys the many varied challenges of the social care sector.

Joanne has worked in healthcare for 28 years, both in the NHS and care home sector and is a qualified Registered Adult Nurse. Prior to her nurse training, she worked in the NHS in orthopaedic and major trauma before realising her passions lay within elderly care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martha commented: “New Care is a fantastic company to work for with such strong values and commitment to the staff that work across its care homes. Jo and I are keen to create a wonderful family community here at Egerton Manor, establishing it as the care home of choice locally and working hard to ensure we receive a great rating from our inspecting body, the Care Quality Commission.”

Jo added: “We want everyone to be safe and happy at Egerton Manor, working with the rest of the team to deliver the New Care vision to celebrate the wonder of people and providing a quality of care that is delightful.”

Commissioning director at New Care, Dawn Collett, said: “Egerton Manor is the latest care facility to open in the New Care portfolio and I’m confident that Martha and Jo are the right individuals to develop and establish the new home, lead the new team and deliver our care philosophy and corporate values.”

Martha lives in Darwen with her partner and has five children. When not working, she enjoys family days out and looking after her five grandchildren. She also enjoys yoga and puzzles and has close connections with Egerton, regularly walking her dog Pippa around the Wayoh and Jumbles reservoirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo was born in Radcliffe and now lives in Bury. She is married with two daughters and enjoys family time, going out for dinner and walks in the great outdoors with her husband, sisters and daughters.