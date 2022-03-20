The club features on seasonal workshops and monthly lectures with Greg on topics ranging from creating a cottage garden and gardening on the coast to how to create your own Christmas wonderland.

Greg said: “The contact with our customers has been one of the things I love.

“People ask about how to do things, and the best plants for different types of gardens so I wanted to have a space to bring it all together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Anderton of Leafy Lytham

“I wanted the course to be useful to beginner gardeners as well as those with more experience.

“Gardening can be quite complicated and if you start looking online it all gets confusing.

“I wanted to help people to garden with more confidence, so they can really enjoy creating something beautiful.”

During the pandemic, Greg and his team saw first-hand just how important gardening is to people.

He added: “People have told me gardening saved their mental health during the last couple of years.

“This isn’t a surprise to me, but the pandemic has really brought it home. “

During the first lockdown, they were out delivering plants to people, although availability was limited at times. Whatever they could get was quickly snapped up.

He added: “At the beginning, we just took orders through Facebook and email, but as time went on, we really started to develop the website. That has turned out to be a useful thing for us to get organised.

“That’s been another reason why I wanted to do this course. Everything is online now; there is a place for that, but I think people are really wanting that human connection at the moment.

“I wanted us to be offline, learning and sharing all about gardening together, as a community. In some ways this is all about celebrating being together again”

Membership costs £150 for the full year, with decreasing costs for those joining part way through. Those interested can also attend single lectures as a guest member for £18.

The 90-minute lectures start at 2pm on Tuesdays in The Upper West Wing Function Room at Lytham Hall on Ballam Road.