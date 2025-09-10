Launch of all-inclusive new homes in Preston

At Cardwell Park, on Garstang Road, all the properties feature fitted wardrobes to the principal bedroom, carpets and Amtico flooring throughout, fitted kitchen appliances, which include a dishwasher and a washing machine, oak finish doors, vanity units, drencher showers and turf to both front and rear gardens.

Which means that buyers can simply move in without worrying about financing extra add-ons.

Wain Homes’ regional sales director, Andrew Blundell said: “We listen and act on what our customers tell us and want to make the whole process of buying a dream new home as easy and enjoyable as possible.

“We are really proud of the new show homes at Cardwell Park, and the attention to detail right across the development, and think visitors will appreciate the all-inclusive difference being offered.”

Two detached show homes are now open to inspire buyers - a five-bedroom Ash housetype and a four-bedroom Hazel - both designed to show the flexible space and clever design of a Wain home.

The show homes at Cardwell Park are open Thursday to Monday from 10am – 5pm and homes currently start from £331,950.

1 . Contributed The Ash show home at Wain Homes' Cardwell Park development in Barton Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The Ash has a dream kitchen dining family area which spans the entire back of the house Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The lounge of the Ash show home at Cardwell Park is classically furnished in the palest of greys Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The Hazel features a built-in media wall with contemporary fireplace. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales