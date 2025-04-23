Last chance for low-cost homes as Preston development nears completion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes has announced it’s the final chance to secure a low-cost home at its Romans Green development in Fulwood.

Now over 95% sold, with 125 of the 129 properties purchased at the Lightfoot Lane development, it’s the last opportunity for prospective buyers to snap up a discounted home on the outskirts of Preston.

A selection of low-cost, two bedroom homes, currently priced from £160,000, is available at Romans Green to give first-time buyers a fantastic opportunity to get a foot on the property ladder.

To be eligible for the discounted properties, in agreement with Preston City Council, home buyers must live or work in the area, or have a local connection, whilst having an income of no more than £60,000.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “With a collection of low-cost homes at our Romans Green development, we hope to help local people progress on the property ladder and, in doing so, give something back to the community in Fulwood.

“The properties benefit from our trademarks of quality and energy-efficiency, and the scheme enables buyers to purchase a home that might otherwise have been out of reach.

“We are now over 90% sold at Romans Green and don’t expect the final homes to be available for long. Anyone interested in a discounted property is encouraged to visit our Sales Advisers to avoid missing out.”

The low-cost homes at Romans Green are the Denford style property; a two bedroom home which is tailor-made for first-time buyers.

An open-plan layout brings in plenty of natural light from the French doors of the lounge and the front aspect window of the kitchen. Upstairs are the two double bedrooms, both of which offer space for wardrobes, alongside the family bathroom.

Surrounded by green open space, residents at Romans Green can make the most of countryside walks on the doorstep and a vast array of shops and restaurants in proximity.

Home buyers can benefit from excellent commuter links via the M6 and Preston Train Station, whilst being within easy reach of Royal Preston Hospital.

For more information on the homes available, call the sales team on 033 3455 3073 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.