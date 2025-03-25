Lancashire house hunters get more bang for their buck buying new

Property seekers considering their options in Lancashire are being encouraged to consider buying a brand-new home, rather than forking out on home improvements.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For anyone looking to renovate their house to the standard of a brand-new home, it could cost in excess of £70,000 according to the Home Builders Federation.

At Barratt Homes’ Bernets Nook and Centurion Village developments in Feniscowles and Leyland respectively, a wide range of three and four bedroom properties are available from £247,500 and £236,000 across the two sites. With a variety of offers saving home buyers thousands on selected properties, it would work out more cost-effective to buy new than it would to renovate a second-hand home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said “Brand-new homes are an investment, and our energy-saving features enable our customers to start their future-proofing today.

BM - 009 - Living room of the Ellerton show home at the Bernets Nook development

“Investing in a new home at our Lancashire developments could save money spent on renovations and would provide the added assurance that you’re getting a high-quality, energy-efficient home.

“Anyone interested in making a move is encouraged to visit our developments to talk about the properties and offers available with our Sales Advisers.”

Home buyers can opt for 105% Part Exchange which guarantees the sale of the customer’s existing property and eliminates the possibility of needing to wait for months for the property to sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those using the scheme, Barratt Homes will arrange for two independent valuations of the home, and make its offer based upon the average price of the valuations.

BM - 006 - Bernets Nook Ellerton - An open-plan kitchen and dining room in a home at Bernets Nook

Not only this, but the housebuilder will offer an additional 5% to the customer giving them 105% of the valuations. For example, if the customer’s home is valued at £200,000, not only will they receive the full figure, but they will also receive an additional £10,000.

Commuters can find peace of mind at Bernets Nook with convenient routes to Blackburn, Darwen, Chorley and Bolton via the M65. Anyone travelling via public transport can rest assured Cherry Tree Railway Station offers direct routes to Preston, Blackburn, Burnley and Colne.

With great primary and secondary schools close to the development, parents can find peace of mind with high-quality education on the doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Centurion Village, home buyers will be based in the historic town of Leyland, which offers a rural lifestyle alongside convenient access to Preston and Blackburn.

For more information about any developments in the area, call the sales team at 033 3355 8474 or visit the website.