Lancashire homebuilder shares tips to create a cosy home office

DWNW - Home office at the Centurion Village Bradgate show home

As the days grow shorter and the colder months set in, many homeowners are looking for ways to make their homes feel warmer, more inviting and more productive.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes North West has shared some simple tips for creating a cosy home office space, to help residents feel comfortable and motivated during the winter season.

With more people working from home than ever before, creating the right environment is key. From clever lighting choices to the use of soft furnishings, small changes can make a big difference in boosting productivity and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Working from home is now part of everyday life for many of us, and it’s important to create an environment that supports both wellbeing and productivity. Our homes are designed with flexible spaces that can be adapted into offices, giving homeowners the ability to personalise their space in a way that suits them best.”

DWNW - 005 DWNW_CenturionVillage_Leyland_Bradgate_4bed - A dining area with easy access to the garden at Centurion Village

Top tips for creating a cosy home office include:

Maximise natural light: Position your desk near a window to make the most of daylight and maintain focus as evenings draw in.

Position your desk near a window to make the most of daylight and maintain focus as evenings draw in. Layer your lighting: Use a mix of desk lamps, floor lamps and warmer bulbs to create a soft and inviting atmosphere when natural light fades.

Use a mix of desk lamps, floor lamps and warmer bulbs to create a soft and inviting atmosphere when natural light fades. Introduce greenery: Houseplants not only brighten up a desk, but also help to improve air quality and reduce stress.

Houseplants not only brighten up a desk, but also help to improve air quality and reduce stress. Stay warm and comfortable: Add throws, rugs or cushions to the space for a homely feel that maintains comfort through the colder months.

Add throws, rugs or cushions to the space for a homely feel that maintains comfort through the colder months. Keep it organised: A clutter-free environment supports productivity, so invest in storage baskets or shelves to keep the workspace tidy.

David Wilson Homes is currently building a range of brand-new, energy efficient properties across Lancashire at Calder Rise in Cottam, Centurion Village in Leyland, and Inglewhite Meadow in Longridge.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.