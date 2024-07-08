Lancashire homebuilder commits to ecology

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To help nature thrive, Barratt Homes has revealed its plans to ensure its Whittingham development will support the surrounding environment and leave a lasting community for wildlife.

Located on Cumeragh Lane in Whittingham, the homebuilder’s new development, Rogerson Gardens, is set to include a variety of wildlife-friendly features for nature to benefit from.

A total of 5.3 acres of open space is also set to be created across the development as well as planting 8,725 new hedgerow saplings, 311 trees and six wild flower meadows.

The homes themselves all also feature timber frame builds, whilst the development as a whole will feature a total of 138 plots that will include implemented solar or photovoltaic panels, both of which contributing to sustainable building and living.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “As a leading developer, we must do all we can to help welcome neighbouring nature into our new communities.

“We see it as our responsibility to help preserve the environment which is why we invest months of planning into our developments to ensure wildlife, as well as people, have new homes.”

Barratt Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and they are working to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and for people.

Whilst incorporating wildlife-friendly features both in its open spaces and in the show home gardens, the development provides a number of green open spaces and a play area for residents to enjoy.

Rogerson Gardens is set in the perfect location directly between the beautiful Forest of Bowland with its picturesque walks and the vast amenities on offer in Preston city centre. Alongside the local amenities, there are great commuter links to major cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds, as well as Blackpool or the Lake District for a day out.

Rogerson Gardens currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £210,000.