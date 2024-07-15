Lancashire development sprouts exciting housing options

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barratt Homes has shone the spotlight on its properties available at its Rogerson Gardens development in Goosnargh.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In particular, the leading housebuilder has highlighted the Ellerton and the Moresby, which are three bedroom homes currently available at its Lancashire development for an affordable step on or up the property ladder.

The Ellerton is a bright and practical property, ideal as a starter home. The open-plan kitchen has ample dining space along with French doors leading to the rear garden, giving the home plenty of natural light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This particular property also features a spacious lounge, making for the ideal space to socialise. Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en suite and there is an additional double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

BM - A typical Barratt Homes street scene in Lancashire

Similarly, the Moresby has a bright and airy lounge, a modern kitchen with a dining space and French doors opening out into the garden.

Downstairs, there's a cloakroom and handy storage space in the hallway. Upstairs, there is the main bedroom with an en suite, one further double bedroom, one single and a family bathroom.

Both properties are available with moving schemes offered by Barratt Homes to make them more affordable and hassle-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plot 77’s Ellerton, for example, is packaged with the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, giving a helping hand to those providing a public service. On selected properties, Barratt Homes has also offered a 5% deposit contribution which, on a property priced at £210,000, would be a boost of £10,500.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We’re very excited for our customers to discover our affordable properties at Rogerson Gardens.

“With many schemes available for our customers to take advantage of, we would encourage anyone interested to visit the development and have a chat with our expert Sales Advisers to learn how to make a move.”

Based in Goosnargh on Cumeragh Lane, the development is near Preston city centre and anyone looking to commute can benefit from easy access to the M6 and M55 for convenient travel to Blackpool, Southport and Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rogerson Gardens currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £210,000.

For further information on any nearby developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.