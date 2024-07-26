Lancashire development nears a sell-out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dreams of living in a readymade, new build home in a Lancashire village can come true – but only for three buyers. Elan Homes has sold 85% of its Whittingham Fold development in Goosnargh, meaning there are now just three homes available.

They’re all build complete and ready to move into. There’s even the chance to own the professionally styled show home.

Marie Morris, sales and marketing director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “Whittingham Fold was our third development to launch in Lancashire. Homes here have been well received as people have been keen to see the former hospital site being given a new lease of life. It’s attracted a mix of buyers including those already living in Goosnargh and the surrounding area, plus those from across Lancashire and beyond.

"Building work is now complete and the majority of the homes have been sold and are now occupied. We'd encourage anyone interested in one of the final three homes to contact us without delay. Our friendly, experienced sales team will be able to guide buyers through their options and explain how Own New Rate Reducer could help them access lower rate mortgages to make moving here easier to afford."

“Building work is now complete and the majority of the homes have been sold and are now occupied. We’d encourage anyone interested in one of the final three homes to contact us without delay. Our friendly, experienced sales team will be able to guide buyers through their options and explain how Own New Rate Reducer could help them access lower rate mortgages to make moving here easier to afford.”

The four-bedroom Stratford from Elan Homes

The final homes at Whittingham Fold are all four-bedroom detached homes, priced from £349,995.

Priced from £419,995, the Stratford show home offers 1,489 sq ft of living space, and is available with flooring, light fittings, fitted wardrobes and window dressings included, with the opportunity to purchase the furniture too.

The lounge is one side of the hallway, with the dedicated dining room on the other. Both have a feature bay window. The combined kitchen and family room, offers direct access to the rear garden via French doors. A handy utility and convenient cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms have the luxury of an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve just two bedrooms.

With Own New Rate Reducer Elan will contribute 3-5% of the cost of the mortgage, enabling the lender to offer borrowers more competitive interest rates during the initial period of their mortgage, usually in the first two to five years, depending on the length of the initial mortgage term.

Located on Henry Littler Way, the homes at Whittingham Fold offer the chance to enjoy the rural idyl surrounded by rolling countryside while embracing village living. There are local stores and supermarkets nearby, while Longridge and Preston are also within easy reach.

Along with new homes, the development includes wildflower meadow, providing homes for nature and an outdoor space residents can enjoy, plus an ecological bat house, helping to improve the biodiversity credentials of the new neighbourhood.