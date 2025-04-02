Lancashire development is hot property for 59% buying local

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housing development in Cottam is driving property ladder progression for local people and new habitats for wildlife.

David Wilson Homes’ Calder Rise development on Dunlin Drive has been just the ticket for the village’s home buyers, with 25 of the 42 properties (59%) sold so far being low-cost homes.

The low-cost homes are available to those who meet certain criteria, such as living or working in the area, or having a connection to it, enabling them to secure a property at a discounted rate. This success with the local market has enabled a range of house hunters, predominantly first-time buyers, to get a foot on the property ladder.

What’s more, the sustainable approach to construction at Calder Rise has included the creation of safe spaces for wildlife around the development, planting different types of greenery in the area and implementing energy-saving features in the homes.

David Wilson Homes has incorporated bird and bat boxes around its growing community, alongside six balancing ponds.

The five-star housebuilder has also planted 309 trees and has maintained over 7,000m3 of hedges, more than 6,500m3 of shrubs and 350m3 of edible fruiting shrubs. All these new features help to maintain a careful environmental balance and enhance the area’s biodiversity.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Our low-cost homes at Calder Rise have been a huge success and we are proud to provide these opportunities for local people to step on or up the property ladder in Cottam.

“It’s great to see existing residents move locally and invest in their future with a brand-new, sustainable home.

“Our customers at Calder Rise can also be at one with nature, with a range of wildlife-friendly features included in the designs for the new community.”

With new building regulations implemented at Calder Rise, David Wilson Homes is working in line with the government's initiative for new homes to meet the Future Homes and Buildings Standards in 2025 and work towards being net zero carbon in the future.

Selected homes at the development have solar panels and electric car charging points.

Calder Rise is located on Dunlin Drive in Cottam. Closely located to the city of Preston, residents can take full advantage of the rural surroundings with a range of beautiful trails around the Forest of Bowland.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.