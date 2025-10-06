Lancashire Developer Unveils Family Home Ready To View
This four bedroom property provides the perfect window for house hunters to see into a future at the Longmeanygate community. A blank canvas full of possibilities; the family home provides ample food for the imagination as house hunters can see how the properties at Centurion Village can benefit their lifestyle.
Downstairs, interested buyers can explore the spacious lounge with bay windows, then move on to the open-plan kitchen and dining area, which includes French doors leading to the rear garden. A utility room and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.
Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms to provide an entire family with plenty of private space. The main bedroom includes an en suite, and the floor also includes a family bathroom for greater convenience.
Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “With this Kirkdale view home, we are putting our best foot forward to show the full breadth of what is possible with a brand-new home at Centurion Village.
“This blank canvas, combined with the fully furnished Hertford, Ingleby and Bradgate show homes, provides potential buyers with a valuable insight into the lifestyle awaiting them in Leyland.”
Centurion Village currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available from £285,000.
For further information on the development, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.