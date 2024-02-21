Lancashire Business owner reveals benefits of roof cleaning
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roof cleaning has become increasingly popular in the realm of home maintenance and is deemed far more than just a clean, but a process that transforms a roof and restores its integrity. The process promotes a better living environment and is more comprehensive, as the innovative technique uses heat to ensure that the products penetrate into the property’s exterior, dislodging and removing unwanted substances. Some other benefits include: -
Preventative Maintenance
Roof cleaning prolongs the life of a roof by eliminating mould, algae and contaminants, all of which can cause structural damage and be hazardous to health.
Improves Energy Efficiency
Removing unwanted materials that harbour moisture and may lead to damp issues can improve your property’s insulation and energy efficiency and may even lower your energy expenses.
Environmentally Friendly Process
Roof cleaning generally uses very little water and chemicals, preserving the integrity of your roof while delivering impeccable cleanliness.
Jamie Loughlin, Managing Director of JJL Exterior Cleaning Ltd said: “More people are realising the advantages of investing in the cleanliness and importance of maintaining the integrity of their roofs, a craft that I see as far more than just a cleaning method, but a comprehensive restoration process.
"It’s important for homeowners to check that the company they use to clean their property is fully insured, accredited, using the correct equipment and have the relevant knowledge and experience to carry out the work safely and effectively.”