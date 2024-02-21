News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Business owner reveals benefits of roof cleaning

A property’s roof is arguably its foundation, and whether you’re preparing to take your house to market or treating your home as part of a spring clean, roof steam cleaning is one way to prolong the life of a roof and transform the appearance of a property while safeguarding the health of the property’s residents and potentially protecting their bank accounts.
By Christina MellingContributor
Published 21st Feb 2024, 14:08 GMT
Roof cleaning has become increasingly popular in the realm of home maintenance and is deemed far more than just a clean, but a process that transforms a roof and restores its integrity. The process promotes a better living environment and is more comprehensive, as the innovative technique uses heat to ensure that the products penetrate into the property’s exterior, dislodging and removing unwanted substances. Some other benefits include: -

Preventative Maintenance

Roof cleaning prolongs the life of a roof by eliminating mould, algae and contaminants, all of which can cause structural damage and be hazardous to health.

Exterior Property CleanExterior Property Clean
Improves Energy Efficiency

Removing unwanted materials that harbour moisture and may lead to damp issues can improve your property’s insulation and energy efficiency and may even lower your energy expenses.

Environmentally Friendly Process

Roof cleaning generally uses very little water and chemicals, preserving the integrity of your roof while delivering impeccable cleanliness.

Jamie Loughlin, Managing Director of JJL Exterior Cleaning Ltd said: “More people are realising the advantages of investing in the cleanliness and importance of maintaining the integrity of their roofs, a craft that I see as far more than just a cleaning method, but a comprehensive restoration process.

"It’s important for homeowners to check that the company they use to clean their property is fully insured, accredited, using the correct equipment and have the relevant knowledge and experience to carry out the work safely and effectively.”

