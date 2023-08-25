Kingswood team praised by customer after challenging journey

David, who is originally from Warrington, was initially drawn to Kingswood’s Green Hills in Feniscowles by how the homes looked externally.

And after initially securing a four-bedroom home and preparing to make the 30-mile move up the M6, a change in circumstance saw David lose out on that property. But Kingswood stepped in to ensure his dream of owning a Kingswood home wasn’t over.

“The whole team at Kingswood, from the sales consultants Angela and Kerry to sales director Lesley and even managing director Paul, worked together to secure another property. They helped me get a mortgage sorted for an alternative property and reserved it until I was at a stage where I could progress with the sale,” said David.

David Lyons pictured at his Kingswood Homes house

David said the aftercare he received from Kingswood was the catalyst behind him remaining on the development after the first sale fell through.

David, who owns his own landscaping company, said he loved Green Hills from the off: “It’s set on a beautiful hillside location, it’s got lovely views and the homes are not on top of each other like so many other new build developments. My house overlooks one of two green, open spaces that were incorporated in the developments design and it’s nice to look at greenery and not homes.”

Buying a second-hand property was never an option for David as spare time to work on renovations was limited due to him owning and running his own business.

As well as loving how the homes looked from the outside, David also loved how much came as standard in a Kingswood home compared to other new build developers. Items that are included in every home include a Ring video doorbell, Nest heating system, flooring to bathrooms, ensuites, utility (if applicable) and kitchen and AEG appliances such as a 5-ring gas hob and an integrated stainless steel double electric oven.

“Because so much was already included in the home, I actually ended up spending less on upgrades and extras which was a huge bonus. I did choose a couple of upgrades and had Herringbone tiles throughout the downstairs of the property too,” adds David.

He says Kingswood’s hard work and dedication over the past year have allowed him to have an amazing first home and from start to finish everyone at Kingswood Homes has been fantastic.