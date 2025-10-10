Jones Homes begins work on new homes in Barton, near Preston

An aerial view of the land in Barton, where Jones Homes is building 34 new homes.

Jones Homes has started work on an exclusive enclave which will bring 34 new homes to the Lancashire village of Barton, near Preston.

The developer recently completed the purchase of the 5.8-acre site to the rear of Shepherd’s Farm, off Garstang Road, with its detailed plans for the land approved by Wyre Council in May this year.

The new development will be called Highcroft and will deliver 24 houses for private sale and 10 affordable homes available for local people.

Carol Barlow, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Lancashire, said: “With the land purchase completed, we are starting work on creating a new development to help benefit the village.

“This site was allocated in the Wyre Local Plan for residential development and will deliver much-needed quality homes to the area.

“The homes have been designed to blend in with the local architecture, while the planning agreement for the development will see Jones Homes provide substantial contributions towards sustainable transport and local primary and secondary schools.

“The variety of property sizes, including some new styles of three, four and five-bedroom designs – will appeal to a range of house-hunters including first-time buyers, couples and growing families who need more space, to ensure the creation of a vibrant new community.

“Highcroft is located in a semi-rural setting and has the local village facilities of Barton and Broughton and the shops, bars and restaurants of the ancient town of Garstang and the bustling city of Preston both six miles away, with the nearby M6 offering access to the wider region and beyond.

“Now that work is underway, we are looking forward to releasing the first homes for sale in 2026 and handing the keys over to the first residents as their homes are completed.”

For more information about the new properties being built by Jones Homes at Highcroft, visit jones-homes.co.uk.