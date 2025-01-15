January sale: Looking for the very best in home office furniture? Then Flexispot is exactly what you need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you're looking for the very best in home office furniture, for comfort, style and more bang for your buck, then Flexispot is exactly what you need.

And there is no better time to get your hands on what the retailer has to offer than now as there are some fantastic bargains to be had in the January Sale.

I was lucky enough to sample Flexispot E9 desk priced at £449.99.

The ultra modern E9.

I have been working from home for the past seven years and in that time I have been using the same old desk and secretary’s chair that came with me when our offices were closed.

It’s not until you try something new, and as ultra modern as the E9, that you realise what you’ve been missing out on, and what a difference it can make to the comfort of your 9 to 5.

This desk has transformed my workday.

Among its many features – with a thickened semi-circular joint at the column, E9's T-shaped base enhances the desk's stability.

Made from high-quality carbon steel, it is the latest column design among market standing desks, measuring 95.6mm, 26mm thicker than average.

Compared to an inverted structure, it has unmatched stability can be delivered with upright three-stage leg design.

The dual-motor system runs more smoothly with brushless motor technology, reducing vibration due to the lack of brushes and commutators.

Brushless motors extend E9's service life to 71 years, allowing it to be used from youth to old age, namely three generations.

With a dynamic weight capacity of up to 180kg, the E9 can support multiple heavy equipment, while most desks can only handle 125kg.

It has innovative touchscreen design for easy height adjustment, four preset heights for personalised sitting and standing positions, child lock design prevents accidental operation and gives your family peace of mind. There is also a convenient USB charging port provides easy access to power, ensuring efficient work and life.

But don’t take my word for it, why not take a look for yourself what Flexispothas to offer?