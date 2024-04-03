After an illustrious list of the country’s poshest villages was compiled by The Telegraph, it was noticed that there was but one entry from Lancashire - the village of Wiswell.
Located in the Ribble Valley close to Whalley and Clitheroe, the average house price in Wiswell is £666,810, making it a very affluent area indeed. Fear not, however, if your budget won’t stretch to such lengths, as this curious one-bed studio park home surrounded by beautiful Ribble Valley countryside and amazing open views could be yours for just £50,000.
On the market with Athertons, this home is located on the outskirts of Wiswell near the neighbouring village of Barrow and features a living area with a sofa bed, a separate shower room with dual flush WC and a corner shower, and a small kitchenette with a sink and electric two ring hob. It also boasts a decking area for al fresco dining. Take a look around...
