I've found the cheapest home in Wiswell, the only place in Lancashire listed in Britain’s 48 poshest villages

If you want to move to Lancashire’s poshest village on a budget, then look no further.

By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 11:37 BST

After an illustrious list of the country’s poshest villages was compiled by The Telegraph, it was noticed that there was but one entry from Lancashire - the village of Wiswell.

Located in the Ribble Valley close to Whalley and Clitheroe, the average house price in Wiswell is £666,810, making it a very affluent area indeed. Fear not, however, if your budget won’t stretch to such lengths, as this curious one-bed studio park home surrounded by beautiful Ribble Valley countryside and amazing open views could be yours for just £50,000.

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

On the market with Athertons, this home is located on the outskirts of Wiswell near the neighbouring village of Barrow and features a living area with a sofa bed, a separate shower room with dual flush WC and a corner shower, and a small kitchenette with a sink and electric two ring hob. It also boasts a decking area for al fresco dining. Take a look around...

1. Lake View (Credit: Athertons)

Photo Sales

2. Lake View (Credit: Athertons)

Photo Sales

3. Lake View (Credit: Athertons)

Photo Sales

4. Lake View (Credit: Athertons)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBritainThe TelegraphRibble ValleyLEPClitheroe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.