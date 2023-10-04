Interior staging secrets that sell luxury homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Property expert Simon Torode, from Channel Island estate agent Livingroom Property, has shared insider tips for staging luxury homes. Simon has put together a few dos and don’ts for interior decor choices that can add value to your property ahead of a sale.

Staging a luxury home is a crucial step in showcasing your property to potential buyers and highlighting a property's unique features and lifestyle. What is important is to dress the property as a canvas from which the buyers can imagine themselves living in the home, whilst still demonstrating the key features. Sophisticated up-to-the-minute styling is subjective and often a fine line - best aided by interior designers and industry professionals but rest assured there is always a unique, happy medium for property presentation that will be attractive to most buyers across all demographics. The trick is to identify unique selling points and highlight them, then design style becomes less important and more of a tool to draw the eye to what matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you are selling a high-end property the little details make all the difference. There are certain expectations and traits which depict quality within a luxury home which shouldn’t be overlooked. Apply the following to your home staging project and you can’t go wrong:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dos and don’ts for interior decor choices that can add value to your property. Photo: Unsplash

Do focus on the artwork

Utilise interior experts to set the scene of your room through artwork. You want to get the balance right to suit the home’s own heritage, whether that be modern contemporary or classic legacy pieces. Stick with a consistent theme and let your designer take lead with which pieces best suit your home. For placements, be sure to keep art at eye-level and at a short distance from furniture, with enough distance surrounding to enjoy the pieces and let them speak independently.

Don’t cut corners on finishings

When it comes to a multi-million pound property, the eye is all in the detail. How your decor is finished will not be overlooked by buyers. From floors to walls, all features should be finished to an impeccable standard. Badly executed DIY will reduce the value of any home, let alone a valuable one. Paint and paper lines should be exacting, demonstrating care, solidity and permanence. Fitments should reflect the property and consistency throughout will demonstrate that no corners have been cut. An industry trick is to check that a developer has used appropriate screws in all door hinge plates, two screws in a plate for six screws for instance will tell a tale of cutting corners and place doubt elsewhere. It is worth having some home improvements undertaken before listing your home if you want to sell as a finished product. Not only does this make your home more appealing to prospective buyers but the improved quality of finishes allows you to command a much more competitive offer in the long run.

Do adhere to the quiet luxury trend

The quiet luxury or ‘stealth wealth’ trend has been ever popular throughout 2023, focussing on the quiet confidence that true wealth communicates. Swapping bold prints for understated neutrals is the first step to achieving this. The idea is to opt for quality over quantity, so invest in key furniture pieces which will stand the test of time. Go for high-end furniture pieces over new avant-garde pieces to begin to achieve this. This will elevate the atmosphere of luxury within your home and also not overwhelm each room with subjective design styles.

Do carefully consider dark decor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dark décor is subjective. Black or dark-toned walls can be stunning but they are polarising and your target market will be unnecessarily divided.

Do think about the lifestyle not just the home

Where possible, show off the features that make the house a home. Small touches can be added to accessorise your rooms to feel liveable, whilst still appealing to a broad demographic. Decor should accentuate and promote your key features, whether that is a spa bathroom, kitchen or entertaining space. Little touches like styled flowers or luxury candles can go a long way to dress a room to feel less show home and more comfortable. Scents can play a big role in creating a lifestyle atmosphere for your property staging - avoid overtly fruity or powerful scents and opt for subtle luxury such as Vanilla, Jasmine and Bergamot that will transport the viewers subconscious to a soothing retreat.

Do avoid personal items

Allow enough room for a new owner to see themselves in the home, this is very difficult if your own imagery, belongings and personal artifacts dictate the spaces. Showcasing your home as an open book and new venture to buyers is key.

Do be strategic with lighting choices

Lighting is a core component of any home decor, getting this right could make all the difference in how your property is perceived. Investing in the skills of a lighting designer is equally as important to design style – some would say, more so. Consider where rooms require light to function and where light can enhance the space. Lighting can bring life to empty corners and spaces that may otherwise be underused. As a rule, avoid overhead spotlights which are now referred to as ‘ceiling acne’ by most discerning buyers. Also avoid coloured lighting – unless you are operating a circus or nightclub.

Don’t use the wrong style of rug

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A poorly chosen rug could be a big giveaway in depicting true luxury decor versus imitation. Standard design etiquette states your rug should aim to cover the majority of your room but still leave a bit of a gap around the edges. Textures matter too so opt for high quality wool or silk threads in the style to suit your room aesthetic.

Do keep your garden well maintained

An unkempt garden is the first red flag of a poorly maintained home and your prospective buyers will notice this right away. Your garden should be regularly maintained to create an idyllic setting for viewers. Weeds and excess leaves should be nowhere to be found, you only get once chance for a first impression. If your garden is sparse, work with a gardener to add some new greenery and floral centrepieces to really showcase your space. Ensure that any South or West facing light is given an opportunity to illuminate the garden by trimming trees and hedges, the orientation of a garden that receives optimum sunlight is a huge selling factor that cannot be ignored.